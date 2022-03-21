LG Gram 16 And 17 Launch With RTX 2050 And 12th Gen Intel

LG has announced the new LG Gram 16 and 17 notebooks, which feature 12th generation Intel processors and the option to include dedicated Nvidia RTX 2050 graphics cards. The device names refer to the size of their respective screens in inches; both feature 16:10 (2560 x 1600 px) displays with anti-reflective coating and IPS LCDs with 99% DCI-P3 coverage.

The 17-inch laptop can be equipped with an Intel Core i5 (i5-1240P) or an i7 (i7-1260P) processor, while the 16″ model is only available with an i5. As for GPUs, the dedicated graphics cards RTX 2050 are optional; some of the possible combinations rely on the Iris Xe iGPU only.

Both devices are lightweight: the 16″ model weighs 1,285g and the 17″ model weighs 1,435g. Laptops with Nvidia GPUs include a 90Wh battery, while those with iGPU carry an 80Wh battery. Charging for both cases is 65 W.

The notebooks are also equipped with PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs, with storage capacity starting at 256 GB, with the possibility of an additional expansion slot. RAM options range from 8GB to 32GB.

The devices will be launched in South Korea from April. As for the values, the most basic version of the Gram 16, with i5, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, will have a value of KRW 2.29 million (approximately R$ 9.3 thousand at the current price). Finally, the basic version of the Gram 17, with i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will start at KRW 2.39 million.