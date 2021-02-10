LG expands ThinQ and Artificial Intelligence in products

One of the main advantages of devices controlled by artificial intelligence is the possibility of reducing the amount of user concerns. That’s exactly the goal of LG with the LG ThinQ app, a home assistant that has an intuitive interface and smart features to make life at home easier.

In addition, LG has other important initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence, such as an automatic robot that disinfects environments using UV light and a company digital avatar, Reah Keem, which was entirely created using machine learning techniques.

LG Artificial Intelligence App: ThinkQ

Officially launched in 2015, the ThinQ app is one of LG’s biggest bets on artificial intelligence. The app is currently available in 150 countries, offering great convenience by controlling an incredible variety of LG ThinQ appliances that rely on artificial intelligence and connect via Wi-Fi.

Currently, the list of products served reaches 32, including washers, dryers, air conditioners, air purifiers, TVs and refrigerators. However, LG is working to expand this selection, offering even more convenience to consumers.

The ThinQ app is primarily focused on making life easier. That’s why you can monitor various home appliances in real time with ThinQ. Even if you’re not at home, you can find out how much time is left to finish the cycle of the washer, dryer or dishwasher directly from your smartphone, in addition to configuring notifications for when these services end.

Another interesting feature is the Smart Diagnosis, which makes a “health assessment” of LG appliances. Through the ThinQ app, you receive maintenance recommendations and easy-to-follow instructions should you need to make any adjustments. It’s like having a specialist technician “in the palm of your hand”, always available to help you and get the most out of your products.