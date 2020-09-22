LG enlarges K series with K42 and K71

LG quietly added two more products to its K series with mid-segment devices. Phones bearing the names LG K42 and K71 will be the first stops to Latin American countries such as Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador and Costa Rica. Phones carrying MediaTek’s Helio series processors have a 4000 mAh battery. Android 10 is complemented by LG’s UX user interface for smartphones.

The K42 has a 6.6-inch HD + resolution screen. In the hole in the middle of this screen, there is an 8 megapixel front camera. In the quad camera system on the back of the phone, the 13 megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 5 megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor.

There is a power button on the right side of the phone. The fingerprint scanner is also integrated into this button. On the left side, there is the Google Assistant button and the volume control keys.

At the heart of the phone is the Helio P22 processor. This processor is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. 64 GB of internal storage can be expanded with microSD card support. The 4000 mAh capacity battery that gives the phone the energy it needs is filled through the USB-C port.

The phone with DTS: X 3D audio support comes with a headphone jack. It is also worth noting that the device has MIL-STD-810G military strength certification against impacts. The color options of K42 are green and silver.

LG’s other new phone, the K71, has a 6.8-inch Full HD + resolution display. The aspect ratio of this notched screen is 20.5: 9. It is also worth noting that the phone comes with a special pen.

There is a 48-megapixel main camera on the back of the smartphone. Complementing the system is a 5 megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 5 megapixel depth sensor. Drop notch hosts a 32-megapixel camera.

How much will I have to pay for the LG K42 and K71?

LG K71 has Helio P35 processor. This processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. Internal storage capacity is 128 GB. This area can be enlarged with a microSD card. The 4000 mAh battery provides the energy that the phone needs. The K71 will come in white and gray color options.

For the LG K42 and K71, the price and release date have not been announced for now.



