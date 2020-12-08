LG develops automatic door with OLED screen!

LG, one of the leading companies in the world in screen production, is in search of a new market for OLED displays. The South Korean technology giant, which has not been able to get the revenue it wants from smartphones in recent years, has raised its gear in screen production. Partnering with Assa Abloy, LG will develop an OLED screened automatic door.

These automatic doors are aimed to be used especially for advertising purposes.

LG partners with Assa Abloy for automatic door

Continuing to work on foldable and transparent screens, LG is making another work. Developing screens for many industries, LG will develop automatic doors with transparent screens with Assa Abloy, which sold more than $ 11 billion in 2019. The duo will strengthen LG’s transparent OLED display technology with SuperSign software, which will be integrated into automatic doors.

Integrating its transparent displays with the windows of subway trains in cities such as Beijing and Shenzhen earlier this year, LG announced plans to bring this technology to retail store windows in the near future. According to market research, the automatic door and transparent screen market developed by LG is expected to grow 46 percent annually on average. Until 2024, an average of $ 5 billion in annual sales is targeted.

Samsung’s discontinuation of transparent display production in 2016 presented LG a great opportunity in this market. However, despite this decision, it is estimated that Samsung is working on a transparent screen phone.



