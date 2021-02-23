LG denies allegations regarding Rollable

LG Electoronics made a statement regarding the suspended allegations regarding the resizable screen phone LG Rollable. While the firm firmly denied the allegations that the phone was put on hold, it did not provide any precise information about the possible release date.

No delay for LG Rollable

“I can absolutely deny that there is such a decision regarding future mobile products,” a LG spokesperson told The Verge on the matter. The statement came in response to Yonhap News’ report that LG told its suppliers of parts that Rollable was put on hold and they will request a refund for their development efforts. While denying that a final decision has been made is not the same as reassuring the phone will arrive in 2021, it may reflect the general uncertainty regarding the design, manufacture and deployment of a complex system during a global pandemic. Therefore, this report by Yonhap News may be somewhat realistic.

LG also firmly denied the news of its plans to exit the smartphone business in January. In the news shared by TheElec, but deleted afterwards, it was stated that LG was considering quitting smartphones and then returned from this decision.

Having struggled to compete with smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung or Huawei, LG has lost a whopping $ 4.5 billion in the last five years. However, LG is preparing to return with Rollable to prove that the Wing is not the last unique phone design the company has released. When the phone will arrive remains uncertain.