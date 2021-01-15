LG confirms OLED A1 TV will be available for Brazil

LG was one of the first companies to present its news for this CES 2021, in its fully digital edition. Among the highlights of the company for the fair, were its new models of Smart TVs.

The South Korean manufacturer has updated its most basic 4K TVs and also brought new technologies, such as OLED Evo and QNED MiniLED. But what are the characteristics of each TV? And when will the availability of the newly announced products in Brazil be?

To find out about these and other details, TudoCelular interviewed LG TV product manager Pedro Valery and reports the video content – in the player above – and the following text:

TVs

Valery places as the main novelty of the company for this year’s fair the arrival of the new OLED panel Evo. It promises more brightness to the screen and a superior color gamut. Consequently, you should increase your HDR experience.

“The main highlight, in the case of OLED, was the introduction of the new OLED panel Evo. We restructured the panel. We changed the layers that are between the anode and the OLED cathode, in order to achieve a higher brightness delivery in the product. With this, you will be able to increase the color volume spectrum, which the TV will be able to reproduce, and also the HDR experience will grow, because it has the greatest brightness of the panel. ”

Pedro Valery

Product manager at LG’s TV division

The executive also highlights the presence of the QNED MiniLED models. He explained that the word “QNED” is the result of the joining of quantum dots with the nanoparticle filters already known in NanoCell.

To add to these technologies, there is the MiniLED lighting panel, which will have the function of increasing the brightness of the TV, with about 2,500 lighting zones on those televisions that used to have only 96, for example.

“Another big news that we brought is the introduction of the QNED MiniLED line. QNED stands for Quantum NanoCell TV. With the MiniLED panel, we will now add another technology to the NanoCell that are already on the market. Today’s line has only the nanoparticle filter. And at QNED we will also add a quantum dot. These two technologies will be added together with a MiniLED panel. An 86-inch TV, for example, has hundreds of LEDs. And this 86 MiniLED will pass to the home of 30 thousand MiniLEDs. You will have a very big gain. An LED that has about 96 lighting zones, would have around 2,500 lighting zones. You will be able to have a much greater control of the lighting that you will achieve, and thus you will also be able to make a peak of superior brightness.