LG BX OLED, analysis of a prepared Smart TV

A good choice even for using the latest graphics cards. We are close to the launch of the new generation consoles, either the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X / S these will come with an HDMI 2.1 port, which translates into being able to access up to 120 frames per second. This is where the LG BX OLED comes in, which we evaluate in its 55-inch version, although it can also be found in 65 ”.

Design

This Smart TV has a support that goes right to the center of the screen that allows it to be placed on bases or furniture that support its weight of 19.9 Kg. The edges are so subtle that they hardly stand out on the image. The rear is simple and allows seamless access to its two side HDMI and USB ports, as well as the two rear HDMI 2.1 4K @ 120 hz, optical digital, RF antenna, audio and composite video (with adapter included), simplink , analog audio output, LAN port and eARC.

Supported formats

The LG BX OLED supports Full HD @ 120 Hz, 1440p @ 120 hz and up to 4K @ 120 hz as long as it is with an HDMI 2.1 cable through the two compatible rear ports.

A robust point is that if used with NVIDIA graphics cards, G-Sync can be enabled and it even has a low latency automatic function that works very well with consoles such as the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One X, the latter allows you to enable the mode Low latency, variable refresh rate and you can activate the 120hz function at 1440p resolution.

It is important to emphasize that it also has AMD Freesync Premium that allows up to 120 hz in Full HD, lowers the flicker effect and compensates for the low frame rates per second.

However, the TV has an immediate response mode for games that compensates for the lack of these functions in consoles such as Sony or the Nintendo Switch. This option is recommended for playing competitive titles such as Apex, Call of Duty or Fortnite.

When used with the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, we found a flicker that changes the colors to a kind of green chroma if we try to play at more than 120 hz, although this is solved by disabling the immediate response function of the TV. Right in a digital forum organized by LG with the famous Vincent Teoh calibrator, we asked him about this detail and he told us that the brand is aware of it, so there will be an update soon.

Audio

The TV per se has 2.2 channels with a very good sound and is compatible with Dolby Atmos, as well as the AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA and apt-X codecs. . The only format that was left out is DTS.

In the evaluation we connected it to a Sony STR-DH790 Home Theater and without problems we were able to control it through the Arc port, achieving the encoding of the contents with Dolby Atmos.

The available modes of the TV speaker are: Sound by artificial intelligence, standard with or without surround, cinema, clear voice III, football, music and game.

It also allows synchronization of systems via bluetooth, WiSA speakers, through the optical digital cable, HDMI ARC, line audio, wired headphones, bluetooth surround + TV speaker, optical + TV speaker, and wired headphones + TV speaker.



