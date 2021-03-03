LG Announces World’s First Wi-Fi 6E Module for Cars

LG announced the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E module for cars, which enables smart devices to connect to vehicles wirelessly and triples the data transfer rate. The new module will be ready for commercial use in 2022.

LG Innotek, one of the subsidiaries of South Korean technology giant LG, announced on March 2, the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E module developed for the automotive industry. LG hopes that the module in question will expand LG Innotek’s share in the market of vehicle communication modules dominated by Japanese companies.

Automotive-specific Wi-Fi 6E modules can be defined as wireless communication components that connect in-vehicle systems to smart devices, including vehicle infotainment systems that control driving information and multimedia content. Using the 6 Ghz band, Wi-Fi 6E provides 3 times faster data transfer compared to the commonly used Wi-Fi 5.

LG Innotek’s new Wi-Fi 6E module is used in multiple components of the vehicle to control the sound system and multimedia display. In this way, passengers can wirelessly connect to the infotainment system and use the vehicle’s audio system and display to listen to music, watch videos or play games. More importantly, the Wi-Fi 6E module also makes infotainment system updates easier.

With the new generation of driver assistance technologies, cars have become vehicles where comfort and entertainment are more prominent. This led to a new competition between Wi-Fi module component manufacturers. LG aims to gain a serious advantage in this competition with its new generation Wi-Fi 6E module. According to the statements made, the Wi-Fi 6E module will be able to be used commercially in 2022 at the earliest.