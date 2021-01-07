LG Announces Ultra Light and Slim Gram Series Laptops

South Korean technology giant LG announced its new Gram series laptops just before CES 2021. LG Gram series promises users high performance in a minimalist, lightweight design.

Introducing its new line of laptops called “Gram” before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, LG seems to have unveiled remarkable products this year to gain a more competitive position in the market.

The LG Gram series, which consists of 5 different models, all with 16:10 aspect ratio screens, offers users high performance, good image quality and ultra “portability”, which is an extremely important feature for a laptop computer.

New LG Gram series promises high performance with a compact design

According to the announcement, the LG Gram series will appear as follows:

LG Gram 14 (14Z90P)

LG Gram 16 (16Z90P)

LG Gram 17 (17Z90P)

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P)

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P)

According to LG’s statements, all laptops in the Gram series are powered by 11th generation Intel Core processors and rely on integrated Iris Xe GPUs. All models have two separate RAM options, 8 GB and 16 GB, while the touch screen feature is only available in 2-in-1 models.

While the screen resolution of the LG Gram models with 17 inch and 16 inch screens is 2.560 x 1.600 pixels; The 14-inch models come with a 1,920 x 1,200 pixel display. However, this difference in resolution does not affect the design features of the devices, and all LG Gram models offer a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Again, according to LG’s statements, the 17-inch and 16-inch LG Gram models have 80 Wh, and the 14-inch models have a 72 Wh battery. However, thanks to the power savings provided by the small screen and lower screen resolution, all models offer a maximum usage time of 19.5 hours on a single charge.

The weight and size status of the LG Gram series is as follows:

LG Gram 14 – 999 g weight, 16.8 mm thickness

LG Gram 16 – 1.19 Kg weight, 16.8 mm thickness

LG Gram 17 – 1.35 Kg weight, 17.8 mm thickness

LG Gram 14 2 in 1 – 1.25 Kg weight, 16.75mm thickness

LG Gram 16 2 in 1 – 1.48 Kg weight, 16.95 mm thickness

LG has not announced more details or a price tag for its 2021 model Gram series laptops, but at CES 2021, the company is expected to share more information about its next-generation laptops.