LG announces the new webOS 6.0 for its TVs

If you have, or have had, an LG brand television in the last 6 years, you have probably run webOS, the multitasking operating system based on Linux that the Korean brand has implemented on all its TVs since 2014 -and also on other devices such as smartphones. , tablets or even smartwatches.

webOS 6.0: What’s New

New voice controls

LG Electronics today announced the introduction of webOS 6.0 version for all of its TV models for 2021 including OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs. . The LG ThinQ AI updated in webOS 6.0 includes support for new voice commands, both for Google Assistant and if you use other assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa, making management of television and search through streaming services, internet and channels diffusion is easier.

New start interface

Another of the main novelties is a new updated and redesigned home screen to improve the usability of the interface. The new home screen provides “faster access to the most used applications”, and streamlines the discovery of content with recommendations based on user preferences and their visit history. Everything is displayed full screen to show preferred content and related information at a glance, New Home acts as a hub for settings and the webOS ecosystem.

Magic Remote: The magic remote control

Beyond the new premium design, Magic Remote offers simpler controls when using voice recognition with multi-AI offerings from LG ThinQ, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Simple to navigate, the new Magic Remote offers easier-to-use features, including faster connections between the TV and other devices and hotkeys to access popular content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney +.