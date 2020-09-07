LG announces the name of its upcoming smartphone

LG has announced that its upcoming phone will be named Wing. This phone will be introduced at an event to be held on September 14th. The device is believed to feature two displays that can rotate over a mile. A recently released promotional video also shows that the phone has a slide mechanism that allows it to take a T-shape.

In addition to its screens that can rotate over a mile, news about the Wing also points out that the device will have 5G support, will house three rear cameras, among which a 64-megapixel sensor. The device will work with Snapdragon 7 series processor.

The device will be the first member of LG’s project called Explorer Project. The Explorer Project aims to develop a new mobile category for the company to “discover new ways to interact with mobile devices and challenge established user norms”. LG also stated that Wing will “offer a new and different form factor and mobile experience that would be impossible to create with traditional smartphones.”



