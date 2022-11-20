LG announces the first OLED monitor with a resolution of 1440p and a frequency of 240 Hz at a price of only $ 999.

An OLED option for competitive gamers.

Something to look forward to: Monitor fans are salivating at the thought of an affordable (well, relatively) medium-sized OLED monitor with a high refresh rate, as LG has teased this concept in its roadmap. Now there is LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B, which meets all the requirements. It has: a resolution of 2560 x 1440p, a refresh rate of 240 Hz and an OLED panel with a response time of 0.3 ms (GtG).

LG quite quietly announced its first gaming OLED monitor with a 240 Hz refresh rate at the beginning of the weekend, posting it on its website. But it is likely that LG will tell a lot more about it in the near future, because with its characteristics it is something outstanding.

As you might guess from its code… uh, name, GR95 has a scale of 27 inches. It has 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and, since it is OLED, the contrast ratio is 1.5 million to 1. It is also certified for AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, but has no hardware acceleration for either.

On the outside, the monitor has RGB and a stand with a height adjustment of 11 cm and a rotation of 20 degrees from side to side and up and down. As for the ports, it has two HDMI and one DisplayPort (nothing is known about the versions yet), an upstream and downstream USB 3.0, as well as an SPDIF connector for audio transmission.

For now and until the GR95 hits the market, there are only two categories of high refresh rate OLED monitors to choose from.

LG and several other brands have released 42-inch and 48-inch 4K behemoths with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which are considered monitors (these are smaller TVs). In addition, several OEMs, including LG, have recently introduced 34-inch ultra-wide OLED displays with a resolution of 3440 x 1440p and a refresh rate of 165-175 Hz. Corsair is going to join the battle with a third option: a 45-inch version of the ultra-wide display. with a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

But LG was the first to announce an OLED monitor with a frequency of 240 Hz, which is small and fast enough to display competitive FPS games. At the indicated price of $999, it will be cheaper than half of the OLED displays on the market. LG is going to launch it in the first quarter of 2023, and we’ll probably find out more about it at CES in January.