LG Announces Q52 Developed For Durable Phone Lovers

LG announced its new mid-segment phone, the Q52. The most striking feature of the Q52, which is a middle segment device, is that it has MIL-STD-810G certification.

South Korean technology giant LG announced its new mid-segment phone, called Q52, at an event it organized. Although the phone has similar features with other models in the same category, the Q52’s MIL-STD-810G certification seems to bring the phone to the fore a few steps.

LG’s new smartphone has an IPS LCD display that offers a 6.6-inch HD + resolution. This perforated screen has a front camera that offers 13 MP resolution. There is also a fingerprint reader sensor on the side panel of the LG Q52 to unlock the screen.

LG’s new smartphone Q52 sounds like this

The LG Q52 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. This processor is supported by a combination of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage space. Users can expand the storage space with the phone’s microSD support. In addition to the Android 10 operating system, the LG Q52 includes a 4,000 mAh battery.

When we look at the back of the phone, we see the quad camera setup. This camera setup includes a main rear camera offering 48 MP resolution, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth camera. The back panel of the phone has a polycarbonate structure, preventing fingerprints on the phone.

LG Q52 specifications

Display: 6.6-inch HD +, IPS LCD

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB (microSD support available)

Front Camera: 13 MP

Rear Camera: 48 MP (f /1.8) + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Connectivity: 4G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, UBS-C and 3.5mm headphone jack

Dimensions: 160 mm x 76.7 mm x 8.4 mm

The price of the phone purchased in white and red colors was announced as $ 299. The phone is presented to the South Korean consumer market will be coming to Turkey for the moment unknown.



