LG announces phones that will get Android 12 and 13 updates

LG has decided to exit the smartphone market, but will continue to offer software updates for some of its devices. The full list of LG phones that will receive Android 12 and 13 updates has been announced on the company’s websites in Germany and South Korea. In addition, details about the Android 11 distribution have also become clear.

Android 11 distribution for LG Velvet 5G has begun in some regions. For the LG G8X, distribution will begin in the third quarter. LG Velvet (LTE), LG G8S, LG Wing, LG K52 and K42 models will meet Android 11 in the fourth quarter.

Distribution of Android 12 and 13 will be limited to LG’s upper segment devices. Wing, Velvet 5G, Velvet LTE, V50S, V50, G8, Q31, Q52, Q92 5G models will also receive the Android 12 update.

LG, which will take the Android 12 update to nine devices, will reduce the diameter considerably on Android 13. Only LG Wing, Velvet 5G and Velvet LTE models will be able to receive the Android 13 update.