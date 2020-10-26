LG Announces Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones

LG introduced a new wireless headset for the Tone Free line. Identified as HBS-FN7 or just FN7, the model stands out for bringing active noise cancellation and a transport package that has antibacterial construction.

The device is the first in the Tone Free line to bring support for active noise cancellation. The function uses three microphones in each earbud to identify noise and reduce interference from external audio during use.

In addition to noise cancellation, the product also includes technology from the sound company Meridian Audio and support for connection via Bluetooth 5.1. In terms of autonomy, the device delivers up to five hours of use.

The product packaging acts as a charger, can be powered via USB-C and increases the autonomy for up to 15 hours, with the noise canceling feature in action. The transport box can also kill up to 99% of bacteria using UVnano technology, which uses ultraviolet rays to clean the headphones.

With premium features, the product is capable of fighting with more powerful wireless headsets, including Apple’s AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3. Regarding the price, the Tone Free HBS-FN7 is now available in South Korea for 21,900,000 South Korean won, about R $ 1,088 in direct conversion.

So far, the product’s arrival in Brazil has not been confirmed, but LG will take the wireless headphones to more countries in the future.



