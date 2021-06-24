LG Announces New OLED and Mini LED TVs with Gamer Model

LG: This Wednesday (23), LG launched its new lines of 2021 smart TVs in Brazil. Divided into two categories, the models are compatible with virtual voice assistants and are already available for the consumer. The models are divided between the LG OLED and QNED MiniLED lines, highlighting the OLED Evo (OLEDG1).

The LG OLED line brings new cutting-edge models and is focused on both audiovisual entertainment and games. QNED promises high image quality for a more demanding audience, bringing NanoCell and Quantum Dots technologies together.

OLED TVs are divided between A1, C1 and G1 models, which are available in the following sizes and prices:

OLED C1: 48″, 55″, 65″, 77″ and 83″, from BRL 8 thousand

OLED A1: 55″ and 65″, from BRL 8 thousand

OLED Evo: 65″, from BRL 23 thousand

LG also points out that the 48C1 model, 48 inches, is focused on the gamer audience and can replace a traditional monitor. The C1 line features four HDMI 2.1 inputs, 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10. The response time is 1 ms and it supports technologies like Nvidia’s Dolby Vision and Atmos, FreeSync and G-Sync.