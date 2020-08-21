LG Announces New Budget-Friendly K31 Phone

LG announced a new entry-level phone in the US market. Named as “K31”, this smartphone is far below expectations in terms of technical features. However, the affordable price seems to be enough to attract the attention of consumers.

South Korean technology giant LG announced its new entry-level phone at an event in the USA. This smart phone, called “K31”, has technical features that are not very advanced. The phone seems to attract the attention of consumers as it is more affordable.

The LG K31 comes with a 5.7-inch screen that offers HD + resolution. The phone, which has a large notch, has a very wide bezel. The front camera in the big notch of the LG K31 contains a front camera that offers consumers 5 MP resolution. The dual camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 13 MP main camera and a 5 MP wide-angle camera.

LG’s new entry-level phone looks like this

LG K31 is powered by the eight-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The phone supports this power with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, with a maximum of 32 GB of microSD card support. The smartphone, which has a 3,000 mAh battery, comes with an Android 10 based “LG UX 9.1” interface. Even though the LG K31 will meet the daily needs of users, one should not expect too much.

LG K31 specifications

Screen: 5.7 inch HD + (720×1,520 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate

Processor: 8-core MediaTek Helio P22

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 32 GB (microSD support up to 32 GB)

Front Camera: 5 MP (f / 2.2)

Rear Camera: 13 MP (f / 1.8) + 5 MP (f / 2.2 – 120 degree wide angle)

Battery: 3,000 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro-USB

Dimensions: 147 mm x 71 mm x 8 mm

Weight: 146 grams

Announced with all these simple features, the LG K31 can be purchased through the company’s website for the USA. According to the statements made by the authorities, users who want to have this phone need to pay $ 149.99. It is currently unknown whether the phone will go out of the US market.



