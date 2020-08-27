LG announces mask with air purifier and sanitizing box

LG officially presented on Thursday (27) the commercial version of a special and intelligent mask, which brings a series of technological features that include an air purifier and sensors that guarantee the best possible breathing for the user.

Called the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier, the mask uses two H13 HEPA filters, similar to those used in domestic air purifiers. They are paired with a mobile application, and the user is notified when it is time to exchange them for new ones – all components being disposable and recyclable.

The mask has an ergonomic design to be used for hours and to adjust to different face shapes, with edges that limit the maximum “leakage” of air or eventual contamination. It also includes two fans and a sensor that detects the user’s breathing movement cycle and adjusts the filter speed according to calculations. As a result, you are unlikely to be breathless or breathless while wearing the accessory on your face.

The purification feature operates thanks to a built-in 820 mAh battery, with an operating capacity of 8 hours (in low operating mode) or 2 hours (with the maximum capacity). The model was initially announced as intended for medical use in July, and the manufacturer even donated several units to university hospitals in South Korea during one of the worst times of the new coronavirus pandemic in the country.

LG will display the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier at IFA 2020, which takes place in September in Berlin, Germany. Sales “in selected markets” begin in the last quarter of the year, but the price has not been disclosed.



