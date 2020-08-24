LG Announces Impressive Phone with Features, Q92

LG announced its new mid-segment phone, Q92, at an event it organized. Powered by Snapdragon 765G, this 5G-powered smartphone has some features that will impress users. LG’s new smartphone will be released on August 26.

South Korean technology giant LG announced its new mid-segment smartphone at an event it organized. This smartphone, named “Q92”, seems to be able to attract users’ attention with its 5G connectivity support and other technical features. Let’s take a closer look at the details of LG’s new smartphone.

The LG Q92 has a 6.67-inch LCD display that offers FHD + resolution. This perforated LCD screen contains a front camera with 32 MP resolution. The company did not include the in-screen fingerprint reader in Q92, which has been released recently. LG engineers instead considered adding a fingerprint reader sensor to the side of the phone.

Introducing LG Q92

The LG Q92 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor. This power is supported by up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage space. Users can support this storage space with a microSD card of up to 2 TB. In addition, this smartphone is supported by Android 10, as well as a 4,000 mAh battery.

The most striking feature of the LG Q92 is the quad camera setup. The phone with 48 MP main camera has 8 MP ultra wide angle, 5 MP depth and 2 MP macro camera. Engineers who also support this camera hardware with software offer some features to enable users to shoot unique videos and edit these videos. These features include things like voice focus, ASMR, time lapse control, and sketch effects. Finally, let’s say that this smartphone has MIL-STD 810G certification as well as a stero speaker.

LG Q92 specifications

Screen: 6.67 inch, FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 20: 9 LCD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB (microSD support up to 2 TB)

Front Camera: 32 MP

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Operating System: Android 10

Connectivity: 5G SA / NSA 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Dimensions: 166.5mm x 77.3mm x 8.5mm

Weight: 193 grams

LG Q92, which has all these features, will have 3 different color options: white, blue and red. Users in South Korea will be able to access this smartphone as of August 26. The price of LG’s new mid-segment phone is set at $ 419. It is currently unknown when the phone will start taking place in other markets.



