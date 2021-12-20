LG Announces Gamer Laptop With RTX 3080 and Intel Tiger Lake CPU

LG announced the LG UltraGear 17G90Q, its first notebook aimed at the gaming segment. The model with a 17-inch screen, comes equipped with a GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q and 11th generation Intel Tiger Like H processor, in addition to memory configurations with 16GB or 32GB in dual channel.

The brand best known for its monitors, TV and audio devices, it already has an interesting line of notebooks, but almost always aimed at the ultralight market with a focus on autonomy and productivity.

Thinner but well-equipped model

Despite being a gaming notebook, the LG UltraGear 17G90Q has a slimmer design than most models in the segment, with just 22 mm thick.

The 17G90Q features a 17-inch IPS panel with 1080p resolution and 300Hz refresh rate, for smoother gameplay while taking advantage of the performance of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU.

LG hasn’t exactly announced the CPU model that powers its first gaming laptop, but it’s confirmed that it’s still the eleventh-generation Tiger Lake H model, probably i7, depending on the thinner-than-average PC thermal design.

Keyboard complete with individual RGB LED

One of the 17G90Q’s design differentials is the full keyboard, with numeric keypad, but with the differential of RGB lighting, it can be configured independently.

In this way, it is possible to assign different colors to the main keys of each game type with color pattern according to user preference.