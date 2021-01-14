LG announces 4K laser projector with AirPlay 2 support

LG has just announced the date when its new laser projector with 4K reproduction hits stores. The product, which was first introduced in August 2020, will be available to buyers starting next Monday, January 18th.

The device comes with some very advanced features for playing content. It is capable of projecting your images up to 300 inches and achieves a brightness of up to 2,700 ANSI lumens.

Another advantage is that it has support for High Dynamic Range technology in both HDR10 and HLG HDR resolution. It can also adjust the image automatically based on the environment in which it is installed and the content that will be played and, also, set an update rate of up to Hz for transmission of films, for example.

LG’s 4K laser projector, whose model number is HU810P, can run many native applications for streaming movies and series – such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others – thanks to support for WebOS 5.0 software.

As for other connectivity, it has support for Miracast, which allows the transmission of content from other devices, and it also comes with the option of connecting to Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads, Macs or iPod Touch, thanks to native support for AirPlay 2. The projector also has three HDMI ports, one of which is HDMI 2.1, and offers good audio quality thanks to eARC technology.

Finally, LG’s 4K laser projector offers options for voice command with both Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

The device will hit stores on January 18 and will cost no less than $ 2,999 – about R $ 15,798 in direct conversion. So far there is no forecast for the arrival of the projector in the Brazilian market.