LG And Samsung Will Manufacture The Cameras Of The Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck: One of the most anticipated vehicles is the Tesla Cybertruck. The ambitious electric truck of the motor giant, one of Elon Musk’s personal projects, has suffered various delays due to problems in the supply chain due to the pandemic that is plaguing the entire world. But that does not mean that they have abandoned the project, nothing is further from reality.

We know that Tesla is already testing its electric pick-up at its Nevada facility, but there are still some aspects to polish. And through The Elec we have discovered that the company founded by Elon Musk has placed an order for camera modules.

In this case there are two clear competitors: LG Innotek and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the camera module divisions of the two Korean companies and which claim to be in charge of providing the Tesla Cybertruck with “vision”.

Tesla car cameras are the most important element

From what we can tell, Tesla has placed an order for camera modules for the Tesla Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y. We’re talking about a multi-billion dollar deal, since they will be the camera modules used in all their models for 2022 and 2023, so it is a very important business for LG and Samsung.

It should be remembered that the Tesla Autopilot system, in addition to all the security systems of its vehicle fleet, use the external and internal cameras integrated into its chassis to monitor every last movement around it. For example, the Tesla Cybertruck will use eight camera modules for the front only.

Until now LG Innotek has been the main supplier of camera modules to Tesla, which uses the Korean manufacturer’s solutions in 70% of its electric vehicles. And the rest? Samsung Electro-Mechanics is in charge.

Tesla is expected to sell a total of 2 million vehicles in 2022 in the United States alone, so you can get used to the idea of ​​​​the depth of this contract. From the looks of it, Samsung Electro-Mechanics could be the one to win the game by increasing its share of sales to Tesla. And the reason is as simple as the fact that the electric motor giant wants to have several suppliers and not depend so much on LG. Mainly because, if a new variant of COVID-19 causes a stoppage in the industry, they do not run out of components by depending mainly on a single company.