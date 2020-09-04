LG 8K TV with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 coming

Underlining that it is the first TV manufacturer to offer 8K OLED TVs for sale, LG again sets an industry standard with its first NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU-powered 8K TVs. Powered by the company’s 3rd Gen Alpha 9 AI processor that can provide 8K full bandwidth support, the LG 8K OLED TV is preparing to offer gamers around the world the most immersive gaming experience on its unique screen with more than 33 million OLED pixels.

LG OLED TVs have long been considered among the most advanced gaming TVs in the world due to their self-illuminating OLED pixel technology and support for cutting-edge gaming technologies such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ultra-fast response time and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). . NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible LG OLED TV users can enjoy their favorite games with the GeForce RTX 20 Series and GTX 16 Series GPUs for a smooth, immersive gaming experience without the most common issues of flickering, tearing or stuttering.

The 3rd Gen Alpha 9 AI processor in LG’s OLED and NanoCell 8K TVs takes real-time ray tracing performance to a new level and sets a new standard in gaming-optimized visuals and performance. 8K gaming and more enjoyable than ever on the LG 8K OLED TV and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU, which can deliver 8K content at 60 frames per second and handle amazing 48Gbps speeds.

“We’re excited to bring GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU support to LG’s 2020 8K OLED TVs,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of Global GeForce Marketing, NVIDIA. Gamers will be impressed by the performance of these TVs while playing the latest 8K PC games, featuring the most realistic ray tracing and cutting-edge AI powered by the GeForce RTX 3090 GPU. ” said.

LG 8K OLED TVs also support Dolby Atmos and LG’s deep learning-based AI Acoustic Tuning, which measures the acoustic environment and adjusts the sound for higher fidelity, for an immersive gaming experience. The TVs also come with BT Surround ready to allow two LG Bluetooth speakers to connect simultaneously, upscaling 2.0 channel sound to virtual 4.0 surround sound. What’s more, with the built-in LG ThinQ feature, Hands Free voice control is also possible for those moments when reaching for the remote is not an option.

LG Home Entertainment Company, Vice President of TV Product Planning Division S.P. “The combination of LG OLED TV’s awe-inspiring picture quality and NVIDIA’s technological prowess deliver next-level gaming experience in incredible 8K,” says Baik. Following our successful partnership last year with the world’s best gaming hardware brand, we hope to expand our relationship with NVIDIA. ” said.



