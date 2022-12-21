LFC Coach Loves The “Emotions” of Man City Rivalry: “We Need to Feel That These Games Matter”

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Linders insists that their rivalry with Manchester City must be accompanied by respect if they want to avoid a repeat of emotions.

Over the past few years, there have been a number of unpleasant incidents between fans: the last meeting at Anfield in October was marred by offensive graffiti about Hillsborough written in the guest section, and allegations about the chanting of the 1989 disaster in which 97 fans died.

City also claimed that coins were thrown at their coaching staff, although Liverpool’s investigation found no evidence, and one of their buses was damaged when leaving Anfield.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also sent off in that game for insulting the assistant referee, who did not note Bernardo Silva’s foul on Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan and his City counterpart Ferran Soriano have written a joint letter to fans to remind them of their responsibilities in an attempt to reduce tensions, and Leinders believes it was a good idea.

“It’s very good that both clubs are cooperating. Ferran and Billy made a good statement, it was really clear,” he said before their Carabao Cup meeting at Etihad Stadium.

“We know that games against City are very important, and rivalry causes emotions, and that’s good.

“We need emotions from the stands, and we need to feel that these games matter. The only problem with emotions is when there is no respect. Then it gets really hard.”

The escalation of off-field fighting dates back to 2018, when the coach of the City team was attacked with bottles and other objects upon arrival at the Champions League quarter-finals, and since then discontent has been smoldering between the two groups of fans.

Klopp was accused of stoking tensions before their win two months ago — and his removal did not help his cause — with pre-match comments about City’s purchasing power, but Linders said the coaching staff should have looked more distantly at what was happening in the stands and on the pitch.

“Of course. The highest sport is emotions. It goes to the edges. The highest sport is to see the line you want to cross, but you hold on,” he added.

“It’s impossible for us to be completely emotional because the game is too fast for that.

“If I’m emotional on one side [of the pitch], the ball is already on the other side, or Pep [Guardiola] has already changed something tactically, and we have to be aware to counter that or something like that.

“Those who control their emotions always go the furthest. Control your emotions, don’t let emotions control you. We are an example of this in our team.”

Liverpool are likely to name a stronger-than-usual League Cup team against City as they seek to retain their trophy they won in February.

Although neither the Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk nor Ibrahima Konate, both central defenders, will play in the squad, their forward line is likely to include Salah and Firmino (who did not participate in the World Cup) and Darwin Nunez (knocked out by Uruguay at the World Cup). group stage).