Lexie Gray’s return to season 17 of the drama

The ABC network has brought to the screens of Grey’s Anatomy fans only 4 episodes of season 17 and the surprises have not stopped since it began.

Grey’s Anatomy fans are used to medical drama playing on their emotions. Between the deaths of favorite characters and their reappearances, they have turned some seasons, and especially 17, into an emotional roller coaster.

As we know, Dr. Derek Dhepherd passed away at the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 11. The beloved character from the medical drama returned with the second episode of the new installment, shocking all the regulars as they were not expecting a surprise of such magnitude.

Also, another of the fan-favorite characters is Meredith Grey’s best friend, George O’Malley, who left in season 5 of Grey’s Anatomy after the character was hit by a truck.

The new surprise, George O’Malley returned to the medical drama with the fourth episode causing a stir with viewers who immediately took to social media to express their emotions.

Now, Grey’s Anatomy fans are getting restless, as they are saying that the next character to appear on the ABC series is Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh), Meredith’s dead sister, who died in the plane crash during season 8 of the drama.

It is important to note that the rumors about Lexie’s return to Grey’s Anatomy began on social media after showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed that Dr. Shepherd’s cameo would be the first of many.

Immediately, Grey’s Anatomy fans took to the social networks in search of clues that would show signs of Lexie’s return with Grey’s Anatomy season 17.

However, searching the IMDB Grey’s Anatomy 2020 page update found that only Dempsey, Knight, Sandra Oh (Cristina Yang) and Sara Ramirez (Callie Torres) were listed. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about Chyler Leigh’s return as Lexie Gray on Grey’s Anatomy, as she does not appear on the updated list.



