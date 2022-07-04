Lewis Pullman Jokes about Bill Pullman’s Father’s Independence Day Speech: “Maybe I can ask him to read it during the ‘Barbecue This Summer’

Bill Pullman’s famous Independence Day speech will be seen by many on Monday, July 4, but the chances that he will tune in are negligible.

“I do not know when the last time we watched everything,” his son, actor Lewis Pullman, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s weird. We really don’t sit and watch. We’ll watch something when it comes out or something, but we’re not a big TV family.”

The 68-year-old actor Casper played President Thomas Whitmore in the 1996 sci-fi adventure film, which also starred Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Randy Quaid, Judd Hirsch, Margaret Colin and Vivica A. Fox.

While aliens invade the Earth and destroy it, the president addresses the US fighter pilots before they go to war.

“We are fighting for our right to live, to exist. And if we win this day, July 4 will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world with one voice declared: “We will not go quietly into the night!” We will not give up without a fight! We will live on! We will survive!” he declares to his team. “Today we celebrate our Independence Day!”

The 29-year-old Outer Range actor teased that his father is often asked to narrate this scene. “I mean, how many times have we had lunch and someone said: “Please just say the speech the way they want.” My dad is like, “You can just put a DVD on your brother and watch the speech. It’s in HD,” Lewis joked.

He joked, “Maybe I can get him to come out with me for a barbecue this summer.”

Like his famous father, Lewis is starting to compile his own impressive resume. He currently plays Rhett Abbott in the series Outer Range on Amazon Prime Video, Lieutenant Robert “Bob” Floyd in the blockbuster “Best Shooter: Maverick”. bestseller.

“I talk to [my father] before every project and from time to time as part of every project. I think it’s such a strange profession,” Lewis told Us. “And that’s why he really always has these real pearls, because he knows me so well and knows the process so well. And so he can really give me these individual tips that seem very specific and very personal. I do not know what I would do without it.”