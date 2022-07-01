Lewis Pullman is looking for “black comedy” after sci-fi “Press Play” and “Top Gun: Maverick”: “I need a little levity in my life”

Lewis Pullman isn’t going to stop anytime soon. The actor, who can currently be seen in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick as Lieutenant Robert “Bob” Floyd and in the Amazon Prime Video outer range, is starring in the new time travel novel Press Play.

At the center of the sci-fi movie is Laura (Clara Rugaard), who realizes that she can go back in time to save her partner Harrison (Pullman) from a fatal accident by listening to a mixtape they created together.

“I think when I first read it, it really seemed to me that it would be difficult to track down where these characters were emotionally in each scene,” the 29—year-old Pullman exclusively told Us Weekly about the script. “And as the story has evolved, I think the arc is like a weird roller coaster, and I think trying to play someone who is trying to fight such a fantastic idea as time travel, and trying to really play someone who is struggling with the belief that that it was possible seemed like a funny challenge to me.”

Lewis Pullman TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The actor also really wanted to work with his impressive partner. “I watched “I am a mother” and saw Clara in it. And she did it exclusively by playing a character who has such a clear idea of what their existence is, and then gets acquainted with this bomb of life-changing information, and then watches how she copes with it and assimilates it and how she deals with it. She’s a master at it,” he explained. “And so I thought, ‘She’s going to be even better at this.’ And so I really wanted to learn from her and see how she does it. And I thought she could steer the ship in the right direction. And so I was really intrigued by it.”

“I thought [director] Greg Bjorkman had really incredible ideas and he had a very personal attitude to this story,” he continued. “I also really like producers Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman. They seemed very excited about it. And I really enjoyed working with them. They had a great attitude and infectious excitement.”

Clara Rugaard and Lewis Pullman “Avenue”

As with Harrison, music also plays a vital role in Pullman’s life. As a child, his father, actor Bill Pullman, played a lot of country and folk music, and his mother, Tamara Hurwitz, “was fond of funk, Al Green and Earth, Wind and Fire.”

Clara Rugaard and Lewis Pullman “Avenue”

“So I’ve intertwined these things. I love it all. I play drums, so it was great to be able to be part of a movie that was so musically filled with such musicality,” he explained to Us. “And I think music is a real means of transportation for life. I’m listening to the songs. When I find something I like, I just brutally drive it into the ground. It’s horrible. I need to get better at this, but there’s something cool about over-influencing a song. You love it so much. You’re in a certain place at a certain time, you listen to it a billion times, until finally you think, “I don’t even hear this song anymore.” And then you put it on the shelf. And then, a year later, when a lot of time has passed, like, “Oh, wait, I haven’t heard this for a minute.” And then he just takes you back to where you were when you listened to him. I like this experience.”

The schedule of the “Catch-22” star does not slow down. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, he will be seen in the role of Ben Mears in the remake of Stephen King’s novel “The Fate of Salem”. For Pullman, the way to choose the next project is “entirely based on the script,” and not necessarily on a specific genre.

“And character,” he noted. “It could be different depending on where I am right now, I could read the script now and feel like I can find a way and maybe really offer something. And then, a year later, I could read the same script and feel that someone could do it better, and someone could use it better. It’s like a collision of variables. But yes, I’ve been doing harder things. I want to do a black comedy or something. I still like the dark, shaded areas of creative search.”

Avenue

He added with a laugh, “But I really think I need a little levity in my life.”

Press Play also stars Danny Glover, Kristina Chang, Matt Walsh, Lyrica Okano and Kekoa Kekumano. This is in cinemas and in digital format.