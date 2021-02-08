Lewis Hamilton to compete for Mercedes in the new season

It has long been wondered whether Lewis Hamilton, the only name that managed to equalize Michael Schumacher’s F1 record, will remain with Mercedes in the next season. According to the statement made by Mercedes F1 CEO Toto Wolf and Hamilton, the British pilot signed a 1-year agreement with Mercedes.

On the agenda of Formula 1, which will begin in March, it was on the agenda of which team Lewis Hamilton would compete for the new season. Many people had predicted that Hamilton would continue with Mercedes, and the predictions were correct.

The British driver, who extended his agreement with Mercedes-AMG Petronas for another year, will continue to compete for the German team in Formula 1’s 2021 season. Hamilton, who managed to become champion in 6 of the 8 seasons he spent with Mercedes, announced that he was pleased to continue with Toto Wolf.

Hamilton has no veto option in new deal

After signing the deal, F1 fans thought of why there was no longer term agreement between Hamilton and Mercedes. After all, seeing a successful pilot like Hamilton in the Mercedes seat was the kind of move anyone would want. Mercedes allegedly opted for a one-year contract with no veto option to gauge the mood before signing a longer-term deal.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team boss and CEO Toto Wolf stated that there was absolutely no disagreement with Hamilton and that they had to rush the process a bit due to the lack of time.

Hamilton’s statements were as follows; “I’m very excited about my 9th season at Mercedes with my teammates. Our team has achieved amazing things and now we hope to achieve even more. We want to develop ourselves not only on the track, but also off the track.”