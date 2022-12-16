Lewis Capaldi Shared a Touching New Clip For “Pointless”

Lewis Capaldi shared a video for his recent single “Pointless” — watch it below.

The touching video tells the story of a single mother (Niamh Algar) raising her son (George Jacques) in childhood, adolescence and adulthood, and all this is voiced by Capaldi’s emotional ballad.

The clip was directed by Hector Dockril, who previously shot videos for Sam Fender and Post Malone.

Watch the video below:

“Pointless” is the second single from Capaldi’s upcoming second album “Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent”. The sequel to the 2019 album “Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent” will be released on May 19, 2023.

It was announced last week that Capaldi will make his headlining debut at the Reading and Leeds tournaments next year. He is due to top the bill at Main Stage West on Saturday Reading and Sunday in Leeds. Also included in the headlines are Billy Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.

Capaldi responded to those who criticized the festival for giving him a place in the headline, in a characteristic foul-mouthed manner. “Reading and Leeds is a rock festival, what the fuck is Lewis Capaldi doing there,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “Lewis Capaldi is not festival material.” The dream of becoming one of the headliners has come true… see you next year.”x

In a subsequent tweet, he then added: “This is crazy, I’m going to save rock and roll when I headline “Reading” and “Leeds, what nonsense.”

Capaldi is also set to embark on a UK and European tour in January.

JANUARY 2023

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Belfast, SSE Arena

30 – Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY

1 – Cardiff, International Arena

2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

13 – Warsaw, Torwar

14 – Vienna, Stadthalle

16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Prague, O2 Arena

19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

26 – Paris, Accor Arena

28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

MARCH

2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

3 – Oslo, Spektrum

5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

11 – Madrid, WiZink Center

14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

15 – Munich, Olympiahalle