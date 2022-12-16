Lewis Capaldi Shared a Touching New Clip For “Pointless”

Lewis Capaldi shared a video for his recent single “Pointless” — watch it below.
The touching video tells the story of a single mother (Niamh Algar) raising her son (George Jacques) in childhood, adolescence and adulthood, and all this is voiced by Capaldi’s emotional ballad.
The clip was directed by Hector Dockril, who previously shot videos for Sam Fender and Post Malone.
Watch the video below:
“Pointless” is the second single from Capaldi’s upcoming second album “Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent”. The sequel to the 2019 album “Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent” will be released on May 19, 2023.
It was announced last week that Capaldi will make his headlining debut at the Reading and Leeds tournaments next year. He is due to top the bill at Main Stage West on Saturday Reading and Sunday in Leeds. Also included in the headlines are Billy Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.
Capaldi responded to those who criticized the festival for giving him a place in the headline, in a characteristic foul-mouthed manner. “Reading and Leeds is a rock festival, what the fuck is Lewis Capaldi doing there,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “Lewis Capaldi is not festival material.” The dream of becoming one of the headliners has come true… see you next year.”x
In a subsequent tweet, he then added: “This is crazy, I’m going to save rock and roll when I headline “Reading” and “Leeds, what nonsense.”
Capaldi is also set to embark on a UK and European tour in January.
JANUARY 2023
14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Belfast, SSE Arena
30 – Dublin, 3Arena
FEBRUARY
1 – Cardiff, International Arena
2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena
13 – Warsaw, Torwar
14 – Vienna, Stadthalle
16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 – Prague, O2 Arena
19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena
21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
26 – Paris, Accor Arena
28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
MARCH
2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
3 – Oslo, Spektrum
5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum
10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
11 – Madrid, WiZink Center
14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
15 – Munich, Olympiahalle