Levinson has announced a possible release date

The second special episode of Euphoria, focusing on Jules Vaugnh (Hunter Schafer), premiered on HBO Max last Friday. Similarly, the two specials were designed to satiate Euphoria fans and develop the show’s story after the pandemic delayed season 2 before filming could begin.

As good as the specials are, fans are still clamoring for any news on season 2 of the acclaimed HBO series, especially its release date. Likewise, in a recent interview creator Sam Levinson offered an update on when he plans to start filming new episodes of Euphoria, and it might give fans some optimism.

Recall that Euphoria was supposed to appear before the cameras again in March 2020. Instead, it became one of the first programs to be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to return for anything but specials. .

However, Levinson remains optimistic that Euphoria season 2 will begin filming in the spring and will be ready to air before the end of this year. This, of course, will require COVID-19 levels to drop enough for a production on the scale of Euphoria to mount safely.

For his part, the president of HBO, Casey Bloys, has made similar statements in the reason why fans should not get too excited with the recent statements due to this controversy some fans simply have to see is to believe.

On the other hand, the showrunner hasn’t let quarantine protocols hold him back last year. In addition to the two special episodes of Euphoria, he has also collaborated with Zendaya on a Malcolm & Marie movie that is generating quite a stir at the Oscars.