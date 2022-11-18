Level List of The DC Universe

The cinematic universe, formerly known as the DCEU and now the DC Universe, has had a bumpy journey from the early days of Man of Steel, through the saga of the Snyder version, and now to Black Adam and beyond. At this week’s show, we’ll go back to the level list format to see how the films stack up with each other.

Scroll through the list of levels to see our reviews of the important and devastating new film “She Said,” which chronicles the incredible work of two New York Times investigative journalists uncovering the Harvey Weinstein scandal in 2017. With the release of “She Said”, we will also discuss the work of one of its stars, Carey Mulligan, and try to choose which of her performances we like the most.

00:00:00 – Intro

00:07:04 – DC Universe Tier List

01:15:36 – This Week In Movies

01:18:46 – She Said Review

01:32:08 – Our Favorite Carrey Mulligan Movie

01:42:14 – Outro

Want more ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium subscription, which includes an additional weekly issue, a biweekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free issues. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube to receive full episodes of the show as videos. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated blenders to flaunt their fandoms with pride.