“Let’s take our time” — when Priyanka Chopra defended Meghan Markle over rumors of a wedding with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle found a reliable friend in Priyanka Chopra when she worked as an actress. The two actresses became good friends when the Duchess starred in Force Majeure and Chopra starred in Quantico. The Indian actress also made the list of royal weddings in 2018, when Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Chopra stunned in a lilac dress when she arrived at the ceremony with Abigail Spencer. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put an end to their relationship in November 2017, but rumors about their alleged engagement and wedding appeared a few months ago. The Quantico star once made headlines by defending her friend amid rumors of a royal wedding.

Priyanka Chopra refused to disclose details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Priyanka Chopra faced a question about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in January 2017 after she received the Audience Award in the nomination “Favorite Dramatic TV Actress”. ET Canada reporter Natasha Gargiulo asked the Malibu Lifeguard star if she plans to become a royal bridesmaid later this year. Chopra deftly dodged the question, saying that she was happy for her friend.

“I’m just happy for Meg, and I hope no matter what she does, wherever she goes in life, [that] she’s always happy. Let’s not rush, let’s give them a personal space,” Priyanka Chopra said.

In addition, the Indian actress remained silent when asked about her meeting with Prince Harry. She declined to say whether she had met the royal prince, saying it was important to respect the couple’s privacy. “You can’t talk about it! I don’t want to give her my life. I just think that’s what friends are for. We keep each other’s secrets,” Chopra concluded.

Meanwhile, there were rumors of a rift between Markle and Chopra. It has emerged that the Indian star was reportedly crushed after the Duchess failed to attend her grand wedding to Nick Jonas in December 2018. The Sussex family could not travel to India because of Markle’s pregnancy. However, Chopra dispelled all the rumors by congratulating the Duchess on her birthday last year.

