Let’s see Adams is recognized as the best receiver by NFL World Reactions

A recent poll conducted by ESPN identified the top 10 NFL receivers ahead of the 2022 season.

Davante Adams, who recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, is at the top of the list.

“Adams was the undisputed winner for the second year in a row, gaining more than two—thirds of the first-place votes,” wrote Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Here’s what some NFL coaches and executives have said about Adams preparing for the 2022 season:

“Still the best. Big, athletic, runs on all routes, competitive,” said one of the NFC executives. “His spatial understanding and sense of route are the best. you couldn’t guard him,” the AFC staff evaluator said. “It’s impossible to cover him, and then you still have to fight him,” the offensive coach added.

Here is the full list of the top 10:

Davante AdamsKuper Kuppja’Marr ChasEjustin Jeffersontyre Hillstephon DiggsDeAndre HopkinsMike EvansDibo SamuelsD.K. Metcalf

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Adams taking the top spot in the rankings.

“I could argue with the order at the top and swap a few guys at the bottom, but overall it’s fine,” NFL analyst Matt Harmon said.

“Justin Jefferson is the best WR in the NFL right now, stop,” another added.

Adams has spent consecutive All-Pro seasons with the Green Bay Packers. After a career-high 18 touchdowns in 2020, he made a career-high 123 receptions for 1,553 yards in 2021.

He signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders earlier this offseason and will be looking to continue his success with Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr.