Let’s Build A Zoo, Build The Zoo Of Your Dreams, Or The One Of Your Nightmares

Let’s Build A Zoo: With 300,000 possible combinations of animals and a multitude of buildings and structures, Let’s Build a Zoo is a promise for lovers of management Under the seal of No More Robots (Yes, Your Grace, Descenders, Hypnospace Outlaw) and developed by a little known but prolific studio based in Singapore, Springloaded, comes a proposal that may interest lovers of management games in general already animal lovers in particular. Under the crystalline name of Let’s Build a Zoo, the idea is precisely to create and maintain a zoo from the first stone. We will manage budgets, define areas for each animal, buy equipment and hire personnel in order to create profitable, respectful and educational (or just profitable) facilities.

As the owner of the park, we will have to balance between the needs of the animals in our care (food, hydration, happiness, reproduction …) while attending to the demands of the public so that the income is sustained. There is a wide range of facilities and equipment that we can acquire, in addition to more than 500 animals that we can house, although that is the tip of the iceberg. One of the curiosities of this game is in the possibility of crossing all those kinds of animals playing to be god with the genetic code, so we will have some 300,000 combinations with such extravagant results as the Chickcow (mixture of cow and chicken) or the cute Crocoduck (crocodile and duck), all with their own idiosyncrasies as a result of the crossing of traits.