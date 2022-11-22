Letitia Wright talks about the negative reaction 2 years after she shared her vaccine position during the filming of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

By
Matthew Cage
-
0

Black Panther 2’s Letitia Wright has broken her silence on the controversy that began back in December of 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here