Letitia Wright talks about the negative reaction 2 years after she shared her vaccine position during the filming of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Black Panther 2’s Letitia Wright has broken her silence on the controversy that began back in December of 2020.

Spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The fourth phase of the Marvel cinematic universe is nearing completion, culminating in the festive release of Guardians of the Galaxy. Throughout this phase, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming movie, resulting in huge box office success upon its release. For some time, the film was under threat due to the death of Chavik Bozeman, as well as due to the injury and semi-retirement of actress Shuri Letitia Wright. And Wright recently spoke about this negative reaction, 2 years after he shared his position on vaccines during the filming of “Black Panther 2”.

Marvel’s Letitia Wright got into hot water in December 2020, in the midst of filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She shared a scandalous video on Twitter, where the self-proclaimed prophet expressed anti-vaccination and homophobic rhetoric. As a result, the 29-year-old actress apologized and deleted her Twitter account before returning to the set to finish filming the Ryan Coogler sequel. Recently, Wright broke her silence on the controversy during an interview with The Guardian, saying:

I feel like this is what I experienced two years ago and I went the healthy way. And in a healthy way, I apologized and deleted my Twitter. I just apologized for any damage that was caused to anyone. That was my apology. He said it wasn’t me, and I’m sorry.

This feeling will no doubt come as a relief to Marvel fans who may have conflicting feelings about Letitia Wright after the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Despite the fact that she demonstrated an outstanding and emotional performance in the long-awaited sequel, some still had questions about the actress’ character in real life.

Letitia Wright’s comments to The Guardian seem to be the only time her vaccine-related controversy has been touched upon during a press conference for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler’s sequel transformed Shuri from a supporting player into the main character of the film, as the character Wright mourned his late brother and eventually became the next Panther. Shuri seemed to be the most obvious choice from the very beginning, so the actress’ arguments attracted a lot of attention at the time.

During a conversation with The Guardian about Black Panther 2, journalist Simon Hattenstone asked Letitia Wright. Namely, the anti-vaccination and homophobic views that were presented in the now-deleted YouTube clip distorted her values. She confirmed what the apology was about by replying:

That’s what I’m not, and I apologized and moved on.

It is reported that it was here that the journalist pressed another one, asking if Letitia Wright had been vaccinated against Covid-19. Sanitary protocols on film sets have been strengthened after the resumption of production of television and film projects. She said:

I apologized and moved on. Next question. Thanks.

Letitia Wright sidestepped this question about her personal medical information, but this honest conversation with The Guardian could be a much-needed closure for fans who had mixed feelings about the actress and her role in Black Panther 2. now I pay a lot of attention to Shuri, so reasonable money says that Wright is here to stay. Although more questions about this contradiction may arise after future projects.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is now in theaters and continues to bring in big box office receipts. The MCU will return to theaters in the fifth phase with the films “Ant-Man” and “Wasp: Quantum Mania” on February 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out the release dates of films in 2023 to plan your trips to the cinema in the New Year.