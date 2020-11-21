Let your iPhone remember your camera pose

I’m sure you don’t leave home without your mobile, and that has many advantages. You carry in your pocket your entertainment, your images, your music, the contact with those you love the most and, of course, a photo and video camera. If you also have a true photography lover, you will handle the pro mode at will, but if you want your iPhone to stay with the latest camera exposure parameters, we will show you how to do it.

How the camera saves the latest values

One of the features that users look at on their phones is the camera. Apple boasts of having the best in the market and the truth is that it is always among the best options on the market in this regard. Both the app and the materials are good, but in the right hands they can be much better. With this we do not mean that only professionals know how to squeeze the characteristics, but that you can also use tricks to handle the camera of your iPhone.

One of those that we are going to tell you today how to make your phone remember the exposure values ​​of a snapshot. In case you don’t know, each scene is different from the previous one and that’s why the values ​​change depending on what conditions. The automatic mode takes care of varying each parameter for you, but you can also do this on your own.

To maintain the same exposure when using your iPhone’s camera, you must choose a specific one beforehand. You can do it manually or tap somewhere on the screen to acquire the desired exposure. Then follow the next steps:

Go to Settings> Camera

Access the Keep Settings function

Tap the Exposure Settings switch

Go back to the camera and check that it maintains the values ​​of the last session

Set up the exposure

Now that you know how to get your iPhone to remember the latest exposure values, you just have to put it into practice. You have to know one thing: the exposure regulates the brightness of the image and the basic value is 0 and varies from +2 (the brightest) to -2 (the darkest). This will regulate the amount of light in the image, so if the scene has a lot of light you just have to reduce it. Otherwise you just have to increase it, as if it were the diaphragm of a reflex.



