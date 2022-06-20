Let Me Solo Her by Elden Ring Gets Homage on Restaurant Menu

The myth surrounding Let Me Solo Her from Elden Ring has in many ways become bigger than the game itself, encompassing many collaborative experiences shared by players, and has found its own life in fan art and other events dedicated to the famous player. Let Me Solo Her, of course, is the display name of a player who is known for how much he has slain Malenia, the Blade of Michella, as one of the Elden Ring’s joint invocations.

The legend of Let Me Solo Her is universally known for her skill and special aesthetics, dressed only in Jar and preferred weapons. Let Me Solo Her have since unveiled the structure of their character, and their legacy continues. Recently, an Elden Ring fan noticed a “humiliating tribute to our hero” among a series of numbered drink orders at the restaurant where they dined.

Redditor SLYRaccoon6 shared a photo of a shot menu from Dice and Fork in Auckland, New Zealand. In this particular eatery, a menu related to random shots appears, and customers roll a 20-sided die to determine which shot they will make. It seems that the sixth picture on this list is a tribute to Elden Ring called “Let me Solo Her” with the slogan “Michella’s Blade… Pathetic.” The drink itself is described only as containing red wine and Kalua, which, according to many fans of Elden Ring, sounds like the embodiment of the Scarlet Rot of Malenia.

I saw this humble tribute to our hero in the restaurant. (6) from Eldenring

This is certainly a quirky and inventive version of the most popular Elden Ring player, but it’s not the first time fans have discovered references to Elden Ring in a restaurant or bar. Redditor OdnarDominus previously shared his photos of the restaurant with a full list of cocktails named after references to the Elden Ring, such as Volcano Manor or Tarnished Currency.

Most likely, this will not be the last time a reference to the Elden Ring is found on the menu, since many trendy bars often like to include references to popular culture. Let Me Solo Her, as well as many other references to Elden Ring, are certainly popular in today’s video game culture due to the influence Elden Ring has had, from widespread memes to real references such as these.

It will be interesting to see how the reception of Elden Ring will develop in the near future, as well as how respected a player Let Me Solo Her will be. In the meantime, fans can enjoy these drinks and other creative items celebrating the popular influence of the Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is already available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.