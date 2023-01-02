Leslie Grace shared a look at her costume from the canceled HBO Max movie “Batgirl”.

Last August, Warner Bros. suddenly, the film was abandoned and announced that it would no longer be released on the streaming service as originally planned. The film’s directors said they were “saddened and shocked” by the decision, adding: “We still can’t believe it.”

Now, in an Instagram video dedicated to her 2022, Grace has shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the movie, which featured a Batgirl costume.

In the caption, she wrote: “Thank you for teaching me, 2022. You were special in many ways, and you will stay with me.

“My gratitude and love for life is much deeper thanks to the experience you have brought me. I take your lessons with me when we break up.”

The film was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah, and he was supposed to play the lead role in Grace on High starring Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. Other stars included Brendan Fraser as Firefly, J. K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Michael Keaton, who played the role of Batman about three decades after he starred as the Caped Crusader in the 1992 film Batman Returns.

The film, which was supposed to premiere on HBO Max for a year, was shot between November 2021 and March last year and received the green light with a budget of $70 million (which reportedly grew to more than $90 million during filming due to COVID-19). delays and disconnections). Despite this, it will not be released on any platform.

Grace, who played Barbara Gordon, also known as Batgirl, in the cancelled film, shared a statement on Instagram after the news praising the “incredible cast and tireless team” for their work.

In the post, Grace wrote: “Querida familia! Following the recent news about our movie “Batgirl”, I am proud of the love, hard work and intentions that our entire incredible cast and tireless team put into this film during 7 months in Scotland. I feel happy working among absolute great people and building relationships for life!”

Batgirl was fired during post-production after filming of the project was completed in March. It is claimed that the cancellation was not a reflection of the quality of the film, but was due to the new management of Warner Bros. Discovery, which wanted to return to making DC movies on a blockbuster scale.