Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) Helps Parents in Need!

On her Instagram account, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) shared several photos where she decided to support parents in distress!

It has been almost a year since children have been able to go to school in America. And the least that can be said is that the parents seem to be really on edge. Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) wanted to come to their aid.

While parents around the world have had to adjust to the health crisis, some seem to be struggling to cope with it all. While others have found solutions. This is particularly the case of the actress of Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt.

This Thursday, February 11, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) shared a new photo and video on her Instagram account. She unveiled an adorable snapshot of her baby boy playing.

The actress’s son enjoyed a little play with plasticine. In the caption of her Instagram post, the pretty brunette has found a solution to help parents in distress.

She wrote: “Hi parents. Join me and the sleep consultant @Jenni Junellc at 10 am this morning for advice and support to get your kids to sleep.

Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) also added, “She works with newborns, children and adults and recently saved my mind.” She then shared the story with her son.

LESLEY-ANN BRANDT (LUCIFER) UNVEILS HIS SOLUTION TO MAKE HER LITTLE BOY SLEEP WELL

Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) explained, “Once again Kingston woke up. He used his potty as you can see with his pajamas turned upside down. And now wakes up much happier after resting. ”

Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) confessed, “The help is here”. For parents who would find it hard to keep up and find it hard to rest, she found a solution. She called in a sleeping consultant.

With her Instagram post, the actress has collected more than 27,600 “likes” in just five hours from her fans. In the comments, they did not hesitate to thank her for her advice.

But that’s not all. Others also complimented her adorable baby boy. It must be said that he really caused a sensation on the social network. With his little face and beautiful blonde hair, the actress’s son was unanimous.

The fans left some nice messages for Lesley-Ann Brandt’s son (Lucifer). They said, “He’s too adorable. “,” I’m so proud of you Kingston. “But also” He is so cute “.

Many messages that will not fail to please Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer). Kingston, 3 and a half years old, makes his mother very happy. The latter seems very proud of her son.