Lesley-Ann Brandt charms the Web with her fiery gaze!

On her Instagram account, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) shared a video where she displayed herself really sexy. She caused a sensation!

Very active on social networks, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) very often shares moments of her life. The pretty brunette also very often highlights her little boy named Kingston. The latter is her greatest pride.

A few days ago, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) opened up about her son, Kingston. In the process of learning, the latter adapts to her new “life”. And the least we can say is that her mom seems proud.

Indeed, for a while, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) had a hard time getting her son to sleep well. She had several problems with the sleep of her little boy. But not long ago, she called on a consultant.

In this complicated period, the latter managed to work on the son of the actress. Thanks to her, the little boy managed to make full nights. Now the whole family is doing well.

On Instagram, she said of her son, Kingston, “Learning new things can be uncomfortable and frustrating, but watching yourself and adjusting to your new sleep routine has been so amazing to watch.

Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) also added, “You are a magical young king, that I can make life with you is the greatest of all gifts. Keep on going. Keep growing (but not too fast). I love you kid “.

Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) charms the Web with her fiery gaze!

LESLEY-ANN BRANDT (LUCIFER) PASSES EVERYBODY ON HIS INSTAGRAM VIDEO

When Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) is not talking about her son on social media, she reveals videos and pictures of her. One thing is for sure, she never misses an opportunity to be super sexy.

This is particularly the case at the start of the week. Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) shared a new video on her Instagram account this Monday, February 22. She clearly caused a sensation with her fans on the social network.

The reason ? She showed off with her dream hair and a beautiful makeup. But that’s not all. She took the pose in the middle of a dance. The young woman ambianced herself to music in her living room.

In the caption of her Instagram video, the Lucifer actress also wrote: “Starting this week off right with my Queen Sade. “To be translated as” I’m starting this week on the right foot with my Queen Sade “.

With her video, she actually collected over 123,000 likes in just a few hours from her fans. In the comments, they did not hesitate to compliment her. It must be said that it was unanimous.

One thing is certain, Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) can count on the kindness of her fans!