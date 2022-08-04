Leonardo DiCaprio’s “White City” Movie May Be Dead, But It Looks Like Keanu Reeves Is Taking Over the Mantle

In the field of popular science literature, Eric Larsen’s book “The Devil in the White City” has been popular for almost 20 years, telling the stories of both architect Daniel Burnham and serial killer H. H. Holmes in the first half of the 1890s. Leonardo DiCaprio intended to play the main role in the film adaptation of The Devil in the White City, which was to be directed by frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese and written by Billy Ray. Although that movie was never made, the streaming adaptation that emerged from the ashes took a big step forward when Keanu Reeves took over the mantle.

Back in 2019, Hulu began developing the series “The Devil in the White City” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese as executive producers. Cut to today, during Hulu’s virtual time ahead of the Television Critics Association Summer Tour press period, it was announced that the streaming service has officially commissioned “The Devil in the White City,” and Keanu Reeves will executive produce and reprise the role of Daniel Burnham. . Reeves’ past major television appearances include singing Ted Logan in the animated series The Incredible Adventures of Bill and Ted, as well as starring in the short-lived comedy series Swedish Members.

For those who are not familiar with the real events described in The Devil in the White City, let’s say that Daniel Burnham was the architect responsible for organizing the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1893. In an effort to leave his mark on history, H. H. Holmes did it in a completely different way, killing people and building a hotel, later called by the press his “Murder Castle”, which was located near the place where the World’s Fair was eventually to take place. be configured. At the moment, it has not been announced who will play Holmes in the series, which Hulu subscribers will eventually be able to watch, although THR mentioned that at the time of publication Leonardo DiCaprio is not expected to play the role on screen. .

While “The Devil in the White City” marks Keanu Reeves’ biggest TV/streaming project, this man certainly has no shortage of coverage in the cinematic realm these days. Along with reprising Neo last year in The Matrix: Resurrections, Reeves has been involved in the John Wick franchise for almost a decade, and he will return as the titular killer in next year’s John Wick: Chapter 4, the first trailer for which has been released. last month. Reeves’ other notable films of recent years include “Always Be Mine Maybe,” “Toy Story 4,” “Bill and Ted Face Music,” and “DC’s Super Pet League,” where the actor voices Batman in the latest animated film.

Along with the fact that Keanu Reeves’ participation in The Devil in the White City was presented to the public, it was also announced that Sam Shaw from Castle Rock will write, show and produce this Hulu series. Todd Field will direct the series, and Jennifer Davisson, Leonardo DiCaprio’s partner on Appian Way, is also appointed executive producer, as are Rick Yorn, Stacy Sher, Field and Mark Lafferty. There is no information about how many episodes there will be in the series yet.

Needless to say, we will keep you updated on the progress of The Devil in the White City, including when we first see Keanu Reeves as Daniel Burnham. In the meantime, check out the Hulu shows and movies that are available to watch right now.