Leonardo DiCaprio went viral after a night out in Miami.

The actor was spotted in the Gekko Lounge in Miami, throwing some figures on the dance floor. Another reveller at a nightclub owned by rapper Bad Bunny videotaped DiCaprio in the middle of the dance.

The video started gaining momentum when it was posted on TikTok [see video below], and users commented on the actions of the Oscar-winner. Some users called the actor’s dance “hilarious,” but others defended the actor, saying he was just “relaxing.”

The video posted by the @livinmiami305 account was signed: “Leonardo DiCaprio is just vibrating in Miami at Gekko in Brickell.” In the short clip, DiCaprio in a black cap smokes a cigarette and waves his hand in the air while the music is playing.

The departed actor ended up with a group of friends. When the actor’s gaze begins to move to the recording person, he quickly lowers the device on which he is shooting. The post has gained 261,000 views to date.

Users of the application on the social network were quick to make a verdict on the video. Many, it seems, were not impressed by the actions of the Hollywood A-Lister. “Leo dancing to this song is fun,” one of them wrote.

Another commented: “Why does he dance like my grandfather [?]». However, there were others who came to DiCaprio’s defense. “He had moves like the Wolf of Wall Street,” one user replied, referring to his highly acclaimed move as Jordan Belfort. Another added: “He’s a chillin, let him live.”

Earlier, another video was posted on the same account, in which DiCaprio in the same outfit in a clearer light. He was captured shaking hands with a group of people on the street. The caption to the video reads: “Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted last night at Icon Brickell in Miami.”

Elsewhere, it was recently revealed that DiCaprio almost missed his role in Titanic after he refused to pass a screen test with his film partner Kate Winslet. James Cameron, who shot the 1997 disaster film, recalled this incident in a recent interview.

Cameron said that the actor initially refused to pass a screen test with a colleague in the film Winslet. Instead of letting the actor command the shots, the director of Avatar thanked him for his work and gave him the opportunity to record a screen test or leave — DiCaprio immediately took a screen test.