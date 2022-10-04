Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Walks leave the same hotel amid Romance rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have not yet confirmed or denied rumors about their romance.

Being an A-list celebrity is a complicated thing. While it can give great opportunities and fame, it also makes personal life a very public affair. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio no doubt understands this, as he has made countless headlines about who he is dating at any given moment. Illustrative example: DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid leave the same hotel amid rumors of an affair.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal life has been an occasion for jokes and discussions of the public for several years, since he seems to always meet with a new model. The Titanic actor recently broke up with his ex Camila Morrone shortly after her 25th birthday, which caused a lot of discussion on the Internet. This intensified when rumors began to spread that he was dating Gigi Hadid, and a new E! report The Internet indicates that they were both seen entering and exiting the same Paris hotel.

We are currently in the midst of Paris Fashion Week, which is often attended by celebrities and representatives of the elite. Gigi Hadid went to the Messika fashion show and was reportedly spotted returning to her hotel The Royal Monceau on September 29. It is reported that the same night Leonardo DiCaprio was seen leaving the same hotel. And so some people wonder if the couple was rumored to have spent time together in Paris.

Rumors about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been circulating for several weeks, starting shortly after his breakup with Camila Morrone. Although it is often joked that the Oscar-winning actor is not dating anyone over the age of 25, rumors about his relationship with Hadid seem to interrupt this streak.

It’s funny, but Gigi Hadid is not the only member of her family who made headlines at Paris Fashion Week. Bella Hadid also attracted attention with several images, including a dress with a painting. The Hadid sisters as a powerful force in the fashion industry, the public invests in both their professional and personal lives.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have not yet officially confirmed any romantic relationship, but this has not prevented the spread of various rumors online. An earlier E! report The network quoted an anonymous source who pointed out the interest of the Titanic actor in the 27-year-old model. The quote read:

Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to meet her. They’ve hung out a few times and he’s interested.

Obviously, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, who are photographed entering and leaving the same hotel, are not concrete confirmation that they are dating. Fashion Week is a busy place and they can just stay or chat in the same place. However, fans will continue to theorize until the celebrity couple confirms or denies their romantic connection.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s next film is Martin Scorsese’s Flower Moon Killers, which is expected to be released in 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates for 2022 to plan your next movie.