Leonard Fournette Shares details of Tom Brady’s Viral Story

For a while, it looked like running back Leonard Fournette wasn’t coming back in pewter red.

The former fourth overall pick appeared on the open market a few days after Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement age. And he quickly realized that the TB12 effect is quite real.

After attending the New England Patriots”Playoffs, Lenny eventually returned to the Bucs on a three-year contract. Thanks in large part to Tampa’s seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Fournette told this story on “The Rich Eisen Show” earlier this week.

I was a free agent at the time, so I didn’t know if I would return to the Bucks or not—the future was uncertain. So, I was just shopping, you know, to see what the teams had prepared for me. When I arrived in New England, he wrote to me. He’s like, “Dude, what’s your ass doing there?” I said, “Dude, I’m just shopping, looking at what’s good for me, trying to see what’s available to me to provide for my family.” Man, I’ll call you back. I’ll call you back.” The next thing you know, Tampa is calling me with an offer.

Tom Brady’s phone call clearly makes a big difference. As Rob Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said, he wouldn’t be surprised if the stellar tight end ended with a second retirement if GOAT really needed him this season or next.