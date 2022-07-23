Leonard Fournette makes an honest confession: Fan reaction

Pirates running back Leonard Fournette reportedly came into training camp weighing about 260 pounds—much more than his playing weight last season.

The NFL world took the news and embraced it, mercilessly ridiculing Fournette for his weight gain in the offseason. But, according to Fournette coach Jordan Bush, the whole situation is “blown to the limit.”

“To be honest, he came back to us a little bigger than we wanted,” Bush said, according to Bucs insider Greg Oman. “He was also in the sauna every day, getting extra cardio every single day. We called it “fat camp” just to chat with him, but he did this kind of thing every single day. We could see the weight going away.”

The NFL world reacted to these comments on Twitter.

“A little more than we wanted” is a great description of a fat guy. Use this in the future,” one fan wrote.

“In some of these photos, he looked bloated,” said another.

Bush says Fournette has the ability to gain and lose weight quickly.

“The thing is, Lenny is gaining weight fast,” Bush added. “He’s a big man in general. Leonard has a large build. He’s by no means a little guy. His legs are huge, not in a bad way. By studying his body and how he works, we understand what it takes, if he needs to lose five pounds, what he needs to do. Here, every day [temperature] is measured in three-digit numbers.”

All that really matters is Fournette’s abilities when the first week arrives in September.