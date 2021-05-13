Leona Is New Name Confirmed For The King Of Fighters XV

The King of Fighters: Expanding the number of fighters present in the selection screen of The King of Fighrers XV, SNK confirmed this week another name well known by fans of the franchise: Leona Heidern.

The combatant, who participated for the first time in the confrontations of The King of Fighters 96 (and even won an Orochi version together with Ioro Yagami in the next competition), returns with several of his characteristic blows, and gives proof of his fighting style in a new trailer released by the producer.

Check out the character in action below:

The King of Fighters XV will be released later this year on a date and platforms to be announced.