Leon Bailey was lucky to avoid a red card for a foul on Lisandro Martinez, as fans call hypocrisy

Villa striker accused the referee and VAR of conceding a foul in the league, but in the end he did worse.

Eric ten Haag has asked his Manchester United players for a fitting response after he saw his team succumb to a demoralising 1-3 defeat by Aston Villa last weekend.

And his players showed spirit on Thursday when they came back twice after conceding a goal to win their third round of the Carabao Cup against the same opponent.

The Dutch coach made seven changes compared to the previous match, as goals from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay decided the outcome of the match.

Bailey is accused of hypocrisy

All six goals were scored in the second half, and for the opponent Leon Bailey was in good shape again, forcing Diogo Dalot to score an autogall.

The Jamaican was the main tormentor during the league meeting, and he made headlines after accusing referee Anthony Taylor of missing Lisandro Martinez’s double elbow, which should have resulted in a red card.

He tweeted: “Very disappointed with today’s judges, I couldn’t breathe for a second after I was elbowed twice in the rib.

“The linesman said I shouldn’t say anything because I was doing the same thing with Martinez. Sometimes I don’t understand why we have VAR. SMH”.

But during the meeting on Thursday, the two met face to face again, but this time it was Bailey who had to see red for hitting the Argentine.

Both got into a fight near the central circle and both knocked each other to the ground. Bailey then punched Martinez first in the back of the head and then kicked him in the knee.

Lucky to avoid red for violent behavior

Fortunately for the prostrate Bailey, the “Butcher” did not worry and calmly looked down at him. The referee blew the whistle and Harry Maguire picked Bailey up and pushed him away.

Fortunately for the Villa striker, there was no VAR on duty, otherwise the yellow he eventually received would have been upgraded to red and he would have missed several games due to aggressive behavior.

United fans on social media were quick to point out the hypocrisy, and most of them asked the 25-year-old to stay calm and not post what he can’t stand himself.

It was an interesting meeting and, in the end, United got their revenge, which is exactly what the United fans wanted. They will next face Burnley at Old Trafford on December 20 in the fourth round.