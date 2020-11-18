Leo Messi exploded as soon as he set foot in Barcelona

Things have completely changed in the life of Lionel Messi, before he enjoyed his surroundings at Barcelona like nothing else and suffered when he traveled with the National Team, now everything has turned 180 degrees.

He barely set foot on Catalan soil and Leo’s discontent was more than evident and of course? He was immediately bombarded with questions about his relationship with Antoine Griezmann and there was even a delegation from the Treasury waiting for him to discuss tax issues.

“The truth is that I’m a little tired of always being the problem of everything in the club,” captured the cameras of El Chiringuito, which did not explain too much what the Argentine was referring to.



