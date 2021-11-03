Lenovo’s Yoga series two computers are on the market!

Lenovo offers laptops called Yoga 16s and Yoga Pro 14s Carbon. Here are the features and price of the two devices…

Lenovo has launched two new laptops in China. The company has made several new additions to the Yoga 16s and Yoga Pro 14s Carbon models. At this point, the devices come with the Windows 11 operating system as out of the box. They also promise high refresh rates. They are also supported by AMD Ryzen 5000 processors.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Carbon features

The Yoga Pro 14s Carbon 2022 edition comes with a 2.8K OLED display with 10-bit color depth and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR and Dolby Vision technologies. The laptop offers a peak of 600 nits in brightness. The device is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor.



On the battery side of the Yoga Pro 14s Carbon, there is a 61Whr battery unit that lasts up to 8 hours. It also comes with 65W fast charging support. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, up to 1TB of storage, Wi-Fi 6 and two USB Type-C ports.

Display: 2.8K OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, 600 nits brightness

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Battery: 61Whr battery lasting up to 8 hours, 65W fast charging

Memory: 16GB LPDDR4X

Storage: Up to 1TB of storage

Other features: HDR and Dolby Vision technology, Wi-Fi 6 and 2 USB Type-C ports

Lenovo Yoga 16s specifications

Lenovo Yoga 16s offers 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth and 500 nits of brightness. It also has a 16-inch 2.5K OLED display. The device, which was released with a touch screen, supports HDR and Dolby Vision technologies. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5800H processor. Also on the graphics card side is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. The laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.



The laptop has a 75Whr battery that is promised to last 7 hours. In addition, in terms of ports, there are USB-A Gen 1, USB Type-C, HDMI, headphone jack and SD card reader.

Display: 16-inch 2.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, 500 nits brightness

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5800H

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Battery: 75 Whr battery that lasts up to 7 hours

Port: USB-A Gen 1, USB Type-C, HDMI, headphone jack, SD card reader

Other features: Touchscreen, HDR and Dolby Vision technology

Yoga Pro 14s Carbon and Yoga 16s price

Lenovo Yoga 14s Carbon is available in China with a price tag of CNY 7,299. The Yoga 16s costs CNY 7,499.

What do you think about the price and features of the two devices? Don’t forget to mention your ideas in the comments section!