In a nutshell: Lenovo unveiled the first full-size laptop with two OLED screens at CES 2023. Yoga Book 9i is equipped with a pair of 13.3-inch PureSight touch OLED displays with a resolution of 2.8K (16:10 aspect ratio), supporting 100% of the DCI-P3 and Dolby Vision HDR color space, and is equipped with a 13th generation Intel Core i7 processor. Processor U15.

Versatility and performance are the main thing here, as the new Yoga certainly proves that two screens are better than one in almost every scenario.

The transformer can be used in laptop, tablet or tent mode as needed.

The Verge looked into the Lenovo kit for a practical demonstration. According to the pub, the Yoga Book 9i will come with three USB-C ports, a 5-megapixel main camera and up to 16 GB of RAM. In laptop mode without a Bluetooth keyboard, a virtual keyboard with tactile feedback can be used as a replacement. There is even a virtual touchpad with mouse click “buttons” that reportedly look quite convincing.

As you will see in the video, Yoga Book 9i is replete with gestures. Tap with five fingers here, eight fingers there, etc., and the transitions look like they could be a little smoother. It may be difficult for some to remember all the gesture combinations, but it may be easier to remember them with constant use.

The system is also equipped with a 360-degree rotating sound panel with Bowers & Wilkins speakers and support for Dolby Atmos spatial sound. Moreover, it runs Windows 11, and Lenovo also includes a removable Bluetooth keyboard as well as a stand and a Smart Pen stylus, so you don’t need to pay extra for additional accessories to get the most out of the platform.

The battery life is up to 10 hours in dual-screen mode with a brightness of 150 nits or up to 14 hours in single-screen mode. Buyers will be able to choose a Gen4 PCIe solid-state drive with a capacity of 512 GB or 1 TB when configuring the device.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i will start at $2,099.99 and is expected to be available in June 2023.